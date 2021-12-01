BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.54.

Shares of BJRI opened at $29.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.86 million, a P/E ratio of -38.28 and a beta of 2.09. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average of $42.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $282.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.55 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 65.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth $72,000.

About BJ's Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

