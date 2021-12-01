BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.54.
Shares of BJRI opened at $29.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.86 million, a P/E ratio of -38.28 and a beta of 2.09. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average of $42.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 65.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth $72,000.
About BJ’s Restaurants
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.
