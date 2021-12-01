BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for about 1.8% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 533.3% during the second quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 57 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $961.40.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $904.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $905.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $895.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $670.28 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

