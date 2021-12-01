BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.60 and last traded at $25.60. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.57.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF stock. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 65,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned about 6.52% of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

