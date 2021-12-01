Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.38

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.38 and traded as high as $16.61. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $16.46, with a volume of 58,679 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,486,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,125,000 after buying an additional 202,312 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 18,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

