BLB&B Advisors LLC Acquires 1,276 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth $714,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth $568,000. First United Bank Trust boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,122,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $265,853.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $972,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.30.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $222.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.56. The stock has a market cap of $105.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $228.89.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.