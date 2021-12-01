BLB&B Advisors LLC Buys 1,028 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,053 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 451.5% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 163.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,956,000 after buying an additional 122,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total value of $504,832.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $331.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $86.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $309.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.45. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $340.45.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.65.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.