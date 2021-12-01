BLB&B Advisors LLC Buys 3,028 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $87.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.56. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $74.50 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

