BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $14.61 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises 1.0% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $14,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 555,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,679,000 after purchasing an additional 35,017 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 215,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,078,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 425.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 121,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,233,000 after purchasing an additional 98,606 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.31.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total value of $25,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $749,559. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC opened at $197.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.58. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.77 and a 12-month high of $217.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

