BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $77.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 711,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,104 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 5.2% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $77,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock opened at $110.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.63. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.