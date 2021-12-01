BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 13,335 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,335 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Truist boosted their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.53.

Pfizer stock opened at $53.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average is $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $301.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $55.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

