BLB&B Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,968 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,958,000. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 1.5% in the second quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 42,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 5.7% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 42.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after buying an additional 3,533,898 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.68.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $152.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.32. American Express has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $189.03. The firm has a market cap of $117.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 17.97%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

