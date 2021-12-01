Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $347,372.00 (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 1st. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $347,372.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.83 or 0.00003216 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00044353 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007985 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.86 or 0.00236785 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00087441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CRYPTO:BCUG) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

