Blocknet 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $551,842.00 (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 77.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $12.79 million and approximately $551,842.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for $1.55 or 0.00002649 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Blocknet has traded 43.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,247,799 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Blocknet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

