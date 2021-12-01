Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Brokerages expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) will report sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands posted sales of $812.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year sales of $4.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.27.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 385,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after acquiring an additional 23,248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 202,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,488,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,309,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,423,000 after buying an additional 139,527 shares during the period.

BLMN opened at $17.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 2.02. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

