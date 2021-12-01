blooom inc. Cuts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

blooom inc. trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 0.6% of blooom inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. blooom inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.73.

NYSE HON opened at $202.24 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $139.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.