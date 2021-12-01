blooom inc. Has $1.40 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

blooom inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.2% of blooom inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. blooom inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,942,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 123,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 547,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,720,000 after buying an additional 23,570 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after buying an additional 43,511 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,732,000 after buying an additional 35,479 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $52.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.33. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.89 and a 1-year high of $52.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%.

