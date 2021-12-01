blooom inc. Invests $353,000 in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

blooom inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,541 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 85.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUV stock opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.95. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.16 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -888.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.99) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LUV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

