Blossom Wealth Management Boosts Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up about 1.6% of Blossom Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,208 shares of company stock valued at $48,361,710 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $221.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.28. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.15 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.91.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

