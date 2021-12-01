Blossom Wealth Management Purchases 222 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,556 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 2.6% of Blossom Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 18.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $8,427,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 122,273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in Walt Disney by 14.5% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,679 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 13.9% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 30,467 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock opened at $144.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.10. The company has a market cap of $263.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $143.11 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.59.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.