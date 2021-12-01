Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) CEO Sells $68,428.91 in Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 6,919 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $68,428.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Blue Apron stock opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.92. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $269.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of -3.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70.
Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.59). Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 136.00% and a negative net margin of 15.41%.
About Blue Apron
Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.
