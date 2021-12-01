Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) CEO Sells $68,428.91 in Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 6,919 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $68,428.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Blue Apron stock opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.92. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $269.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of -3.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.59). Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 136.00% and a negative net margin of 15.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Blue Apron by 27.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Apron during the third quarter worth about $87,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.

