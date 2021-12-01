boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $50.28

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.28 and last traded at $50.28, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.28.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut boohoo group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Get boohoo group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.07.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.