Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Boqii stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. Boqii has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $12.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 1.95.

Get Boqii alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Boqii stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. 20.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boqii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boqii in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Boqii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boqii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.