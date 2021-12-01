BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BOX (NYSE:BOX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

BOX stock opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. BOX has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $27.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $353,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,182,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,904,611. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $72,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,848 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BOX by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in BOX by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 594,526 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BOX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BOX by 23.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,819,000 after purchasing an additional 500,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BOX. JMP Securities upgraded BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

