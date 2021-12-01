BOX (NYSE:BOX) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Craig Hallum

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its price target upped by analysts at Craig Hallum from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 62.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upgraded BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NYSE:BOX opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.78 and a beta of 1.29. BOX has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $27.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.86.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BOX will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOX news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $72,098.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,773 shares of company stock worth $1,203,848. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in BOX by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in BOX in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BOX in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in BOX by 379.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

