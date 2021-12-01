Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Short Interest Update

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,554,800 shares, a growth of 57.6% from the October 31st total of 986,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15,548.0 days.

Shares of Brambles stock opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. Brambles has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

