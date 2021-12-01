Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 605 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 229.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,966,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,249 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,881,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,846,000 after purchasing an additional 58,851 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 610.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,574,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,762 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,454,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,786,000 after purchasing an additional 103,253 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,402,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,889,000 after purchasing an additional 500,951 shares during the period.

IJS stock opened at $100.84 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.44 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.88 and its 200-day moving average is $103.72.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

