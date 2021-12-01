Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VT. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $104.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $88.51 and a one year high of $109.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.88.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.