Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033,112 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $155,517,532,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,541,000 after purchasing an additional 473,808 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,011,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,491,000 after purchasing an additional 357,588 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,621,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,134,000 after purchasing an additional 153,275 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO stock opened at $246.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $197.80 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.