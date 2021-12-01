Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $261,000 Position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF alerts:

AOA opened at $71.13 on Wednesday. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $62.16 and a 52 week high of $73.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.22.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.