Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $375,000 Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $27,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 488.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $69.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $60.30 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.65.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -320.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

