Brett H. Barth Buys 10,000 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Stock

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Director Brett H. Barth bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $358,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Cowen stock opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. Cowen Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The firm has a market cap of $965.41 million, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $359.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Cowen by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 133,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cowen in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,761,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Cowen by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cowen in the 2nd quarter worth about $943,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cowen by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 885,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,332,000 after acquiring an additional 19,796 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COWN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cowen in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

