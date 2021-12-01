BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) Short Interest Update

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a growth of 80.8% from the October 31st total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,085,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:BRBL opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. BrewBilt Brewing has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01.
BrewBilt Brewing Company Profile
