Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:BRDG)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of BRDG stock opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.52. Bridge Investment Group has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $23.48.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 79.90%. Analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Bridge Investment Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bridge Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bridge Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

