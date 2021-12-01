Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:BRDG)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.
Shares of BRDG stock opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.52. Bridge Investment Group has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $23.48.
Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 79.90%. Analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bridge Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bridge Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.
Bridge Investment Group Company Profile
Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.
