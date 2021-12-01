Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) and Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Head-To-Head Review

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) and Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.1% of Alignment Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bright Health Group and Alignment Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Health Group $1.21 billion 1.73 -$248.44 million N/A N/A Alignment Healthcare $959.22 million 3.16 -$22.93 million N/A N/A

Alignment Healthcare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bright Health Group.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Health Group and Alignment Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Health Group N/A N/A N/A Alignment Healthcare -16.15% -68.37% -30.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bright Health Group and Alignment Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Health Group 0 5 5 0 2.50 Alignment Healthcare 0 3 6 0 2.67

Bright Health Group presently has a consensus target price of $12.56, indicating a potential upside of 277.04%. Alignment Healthcare has a consensus target price of $27.38, indicating a potential upside of 68.88%. Given Bright Health Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bright Health Group is more favorable than Alignment Healthcare.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc., an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics. The company was formerly known as Bright Health Inc. and changed its name to Bright Health Group, Inc. in February 2021. Bright Health Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

