Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brixmor Property Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 28th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BRX. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.46.

NYSE:BRX opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.28. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $25.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,183,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,365,000 after purchasing an additional 828,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,629,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,973,000 after buying an additional 391,322 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 30.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,158,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,485,000 after buying an additional 2,116,347 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,596,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,731,000 after buying an additional 104,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,895,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,246,000 after buying an additional 50,811 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $112,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $481,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.13%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

