Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.6% of Arnhold LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 588.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total value of $2,401,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $9.93 on Wednesday, reaching $563.61. 17,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,469. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $525.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $494.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $392.74 and a fifty-two week high of $577.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.82%.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $527.00 to $589.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $563.96.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

