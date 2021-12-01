Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,629 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,811,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $777,221,000 after acquiring an additional 112,745 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,116,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,911,000 after acquiring an additional 83,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,336,000 after acquiring an additional 44,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11,926.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $296,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,933. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 49,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total value of $8,363,236.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,900 shares of company stock valued at $40,297,669 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BR shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.60.

BR stock opened at $168.57 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.91 and a 1 year high of $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.05%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.