Brokerages Anticipate Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ares Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.68. Ares Management posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARES. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

ARES stock opened at $81.16 on Wednesday. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $44.43 and a 12 month high of $90.08. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.92%.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 29,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $2,464,459.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,404 shares of company stock worth $18,219,189. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

