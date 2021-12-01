Brokerages Anticipate Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to Announce $1.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) will report earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $5.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $6.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FBHS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.08.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 68.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 468,170.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 46,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 46,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,053,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $101.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $79.46 and a one year high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

