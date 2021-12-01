Brokerages Anticipate Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) to Post $0.48 EPS

Analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) will report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.49. Plymouth Industrial REIT reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

PLYM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of NYSE PLYM traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $30.62. 4,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,152. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average of $23.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently -88.42%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 15,880 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 177,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 17,740 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 319,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

