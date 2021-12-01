Brokerages Anticipate Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) to Post $0.48 EPS

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2021

Analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) will report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.49. Plymouth Industrial REIT reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

PLYM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of NYSE PLYM traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $30.62. 4,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,152. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average of $23.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently -88.42%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 15,880 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 177,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 17,740 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 319,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.