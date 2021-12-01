Brokerages Anticipate Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.75. Premier Financial reported earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Premier Financial had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ PFC opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average is $30.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.39. Premier Financial has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

In related news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $97,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Premier Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Premier Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Premier Financial by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Premier Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Premier Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

