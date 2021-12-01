Brokerages Anticipate Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Analysts predict that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will report $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Textron’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $1.05. Textron reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen raised Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Shares of TXT opened at $70.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.79. Textron has a 12-month low of $44.36 and a 12-month high of $78.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Textron by 412.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,533,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,103 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,351,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Textron by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 971,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,825,000 after buying an additional 507,541 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,486,000 after buying an additional 414,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Textron by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 917,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,059,000 after buying an additional 285,512 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

