Brokerages Anticipate V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.62 Billion

Analysts expect that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) will post sales of $3.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.66 billion. V.F. reported sales of $2.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year sales of $11.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.91 billion to $12.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.93 billion to $13.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

VFC has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. OTR Global downgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. BTIG Research cut their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

NYSE VFC traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,149. V.F. has a 1-year low of $65.34 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 63.02%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 91.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in V.F. by 41.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

