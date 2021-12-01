Brokerages Anticipate Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.80 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) will post sales of $4.80 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Western Digital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.81 billion and the lowest is $4.80 billion. Western Digital reported sales of $3.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year sales of $19.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.32 billion to $19.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $20.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.10 billion to $21.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

WDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Summit Insights lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.91.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,024,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,350,354,000 after acquiring an additional 258,140 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $525,040,000 after buying an additional 994,582 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Western Digital by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $418,643,000 after buying an additional 889,812 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Western Digital by 9.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,148,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $437,619,000 after acquiring an additional 524,468 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 5.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,964,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $335,813,000 after acquiring an additional 315,600 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WDC traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $57.84. 4,774,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,288,055. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.81 and a 200-day moving average of $63.45. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $44.74 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Earnings History and Estimates for Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

