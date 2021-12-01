Brokerages Anticipate Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.80 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) will post sales of $4.80 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Western Digital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.81 billion and the lowest is $4.80 billion. Western Digital reported sales of $3.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year sales of $19.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.32 billion to $19.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $20.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.10 billion to $21.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

WDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Summit Insights lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.91.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,024,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,350,354,000 after acquiring an additional 258,140 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $525,040,000 after buying an additional 994,582 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Western Digital by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $418,643,000 after buying an additional 889,812 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Western Digital by 9.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,148,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $437,619,000 after acquiring an additional 524,468 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 5.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,964,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $335,813,000 after acquiring an additional 315,600 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WDC traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $57.84. 4,774,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,288,055. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.81 and a 200-day moving average of $63.45. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $44.74 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

