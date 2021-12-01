Brokerages Expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Will Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.99. Emerson Electric posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.84. 5,950,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,679,127. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

