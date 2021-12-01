Brokerages Expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) will announce $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.76.

Shares of HPE stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.21. 22,221,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,154,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 62.34%.

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,344,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,469 shares of company stock worth $2,056,083 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,562,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,188,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247,035 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 425.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,329,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315,925 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,525,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,226,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

