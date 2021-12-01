Brokerages Expect Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $207.38 Million

Brokerages predict that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) will report $207.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Life Storage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $212.51 million and the lowest is $201.30 million. Life Storage reported sales of $166.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full-year sales of $767.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $762.20 million to $775.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $854.58 million, with estimates ranging from $829.30 million to $885.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSI. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Life Storage from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.63.

In other news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,009,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Life Storage by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LSI traded down $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.14. 637,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,249. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.15. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $139.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 121.56%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

