Brokerages Expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to Post $1.22 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.15. NVIDIA reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

NVDA stock traded down $7.00 on Tuesday, hitting $326.76. 62,092,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,588,383. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market cap of $816.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,222,940 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 303.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,097,274,000 after buying an additional 131,109,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,659,392,000 after buying an additional 332,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,531,000 after buying an additional 30,532,187 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,146,939,000 after buying an additional 22,220,104 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

