Brokerages Expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) to Post $0.01 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Roku’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.04. Roku reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 98%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

ROKU has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $411.64.

In related news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 5,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total transaction of $1,823,395.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,622,982.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total value of $26,368,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 431,992 shares of company stock valued at $132,969,240 in the last three months. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Roku by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Roku by 237.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROKU stock opened at $227.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.12, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.68. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $222.32 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

