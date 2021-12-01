Brokerages Set Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target at $33.43

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.43.

CCJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Cameco alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,555,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,803,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 141,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 69,956 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 52,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 101,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCJ traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.68. 163,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,040,121. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -331.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cameco will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0649 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is -85.70%.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.